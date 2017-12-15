Situation better but errant riders still around

Amid the complaints of haphazardly parked shared bicycles, it is good to see some improvement in the situation.

At bus stops along West Coast Road and some other places in Singapore where space is available, the relevant authorities have painted yellow boxes.

Shared-bicycle users have parked within these boxes, and so it looks much neater than before such designated parking places were allotted.

Regrettably, I saw two riders last Sunday near Clementi Woods condominium in West Coast Road who did not bother to park their bicycles like the rest.

I hope these non-conformists will park their bicycles in an orderly manner next time.

How we conduct ourselves in public defines us as people.

Phillip Tan Fong Lip