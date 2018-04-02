Simple way to ease traffic jams at checkpoints

Published
52 min ago

Almost every long weekend, massive traffic jams form at the Woodlands and Tuas checkpoints.

Many motorists queue for hours, not knowing the cause of the delay, the status of the jam, or how long it will take before they reach the customs booths.

It would help if the Land Transport Authority could erect electronic signs at various points to give motorists an estimate of the waiting time between their position and the checkpoint.

U-turn gaps could also be created for motorists who wish to leave the queue.

These simple measures would help regulate traffic jams at the checkpoints.

Chia Boon Teck

