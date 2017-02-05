SIA can consider ex-RSAF pilots in hiring drive

I cannot understand why Singapore Airlines (SIA) is looking overseas for cadet pilots ("SIA casts net wide to hire more cadet pilots"; Jan 31).

Is it unable to find suitable candidates here?

Whether the cadet pilot is local or foreign, the cost of training him is the same and the time taken to get him qualified is equally long.

In these uncertain times of rising retrenchment and unemployment, SIA should do more.

It should still welcome qualified pilots of all nationalities, but not before tapping our local talent pool.

Perhaps it can tap former Republic of Singapore Air Force pilots, as they would have proven flying abilities.

Elaine Ho (Ms)