Shed light on laundry areas in new flats

Published
4 hours ago

My friends who have moved into the newer Housing Board flats and condominiums face one challenging problem- drying their laundry.

The new building designs, while aesthetically pleasant, are impractical.

I often pass by blocks of flats with laundry hanging on the living room and bedroom window grilles, while the designated laundry area stays empty and tucked away in corners, away from the sun.

Many people resort to using dryers, which is environmentally unfriendly.

I hope the HDB considers this factor when designing new flats.

Vicky Chong (Madam)

Topics: 

BrandInsider

Sponsored Content

Good Data Protection Policies Enhance Trust In HR Consultancy
Meet Audi's A Team at Singapore Motorshow
Arrival: Finally, an alien movie we can believe in

Shopping