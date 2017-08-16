Shaving heads is about connecting and supporting those in need

Mr Hoe Li En is right to say that deep and meaningful conversations are important (Shaving head for Hair for Hope has little meaning; Aug 5).

Shaving one's head delivers two key outcomes.

First, it raises awareness, fosters understanding and promotes acceptance about the pain and hopelessness that people experience when dealing with cancer.

It establishes an emotional connection and empathy with those in pain.

Indeed, for many battling cancer, there is a sombre mood, with a sense of terminality to their experience. Not many things can be done to reverse such a disposition.

Unless we make a concerted effort to establish some level of affinity through the likes of shaved heads, our support as a community is likely to be minimal.

Second, shaving heads for Hair for Hope has done much to inject financial support and relief, especially to families of children with cancer and who need some help.

Without an event of this nature, which has become widely recognised, it would be hard to raise funds of these amounts.

In essence, the money offers relief during moments when there is despair.

When you think about children suffering from cancer, it is not difficult to evoke a sense of compassion. I strongly believe it is important to take care of people as people.

When we think of young people with cancer, there must be utmost dignity, empathy and compassion.

Joshua Rajendran