Send clearer message to tourists with tagline

It seems that in trying to accommodate business and tourism, we have ended up with a tagline that serves neither well (Wooing tourists and firms with new tagline; Aug 25).

The new tagline is Passion Made Possible. But passion cannot be "made possible".

We can only create the environment to allow people to indulge in their passion.

We need to review this tagline and come up with one that sends a clear message to tourists.

We can develop another tagline for business targets.

Dicky Goh Ming Tung