Revamp curriculum to reduce students' workload

The Ministry of Education should review the school curriculum and workload.

School children today have very little time to themselves, with classes, co-curricular activities (CCAs), homework and often, tuition as well.

It is not uncommon for students to wake up before 6am and not return home until after 6pm - and then do their homework until after 11pm.

Even during the school holidays, many students have CCAs scheduled.

Primary and secondary students are being made to study more advanced maths and science than they would require in their working lives. There should be a reduction of the curriculum for such subjects.

CCAs should be reviewed to make them truly optional, enjoyable, and less stressful, and not take up too much time.

It is surely more important to provide students with a good foundation in the basic reading, writing, oral, language and arithmetic skills, and imbue them with a thirst for knowledge.

It is also important to have a good knowledge of world history and geography, so that the students will be at home interacting with people around the world.

Kenneth Wong