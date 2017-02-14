Return town council management to MND

After the prolonged saga involving the Aljunied-Hougang Town Council and the recent Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau probe into the general manager at the Ang Mo Kio Town Council, I suggest that the Ministry of National Development (MND) consider taking over the management of town councils.

First, if a new political party is elected, public funds, manpower and time is wasted in the handing over and taking over procedures.

Second, the MND could take the opportunity to standardise all the town council governance rules. This would prevent any wrongdoing and lapses in future.

Third, when freed from their town council duties, MPs can have more time to concentrate on national issues and parliamentary debates.

Tan Kwong Moh