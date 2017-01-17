Restrict children's access to mobile data services

As more and more children are given access to mobile data services, parents in general have found it difficult to control their offspring's use of mobile data.

This has resulted in children visiting adult sites, not paying attention in class as they surf social media sites using their phones, losing their face-to-face communication skills and busting their data limits.

With this, I suggest that all mobile service operators offer a service similar to what is available on advanced routers, where the time usage of mobile data, visits to adult sites, as well as video streaming are restricted.

I am more than willing to pay to have this service. With the right price point, there may be more takers, as messaging services have become a core way for children to communicate with their friends, classmates, parents, teachers and even grandparents.

Woon Bee Chai