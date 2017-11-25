Reserve 2 lanes for buses during peak hour on affected roads

I read with some empathy about the extended closure of Joo Koon - Gul Circle link (Joo Koon - Gul Circle link to remain closed till mid-2018; Nov 22).

It will mean the end of seamless journeys for commuters who travel between Tuas and Pasir Ris on the East-West Line for at least up to June next year.

The inconvenience inflicted on commuters is evident.

It easily demoralises workers' mood just thinking of the wait time and the scramble for the shuttle buses after work.

During this period, the authorities might want to consider reserving at least two lanes on affected roads (such as International Road, Upper Jurong Road and part of the PIE) during peak hours to accommodate more shuttle buses. This will also facilitate a smoother flow.

Our public roads are built from taxpayers' money. Private vehicle owners should play their part and share the woes of the public transport users.

We must stop commuters from coming to the conclusion that switching to using private vehicles is the panacea to the ills of the MRT.

Lim Chee Khiam