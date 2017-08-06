Renovation contractors required to give notice for noisy works

We thank Mrs Joy Chan Jing Jing for her letter (Give advance notice for HDB renovation; Forum Online, July 28).

The HDB recognises that renovation works can cause disamenities to surrounding residents, and have put in place several measures to minimise inconvenience.

Flat owners are required to engage only contractors who are permitted to renovate HDB flats.

Their appointed contractor must obtain a permit from the HDB before carrying out the renovations in the flat.

A Notice of Renovation must be prominently displayed at the entrance of the flat before the renovation work begins, and remain displayed throughout the approved renovation period.

If the renovations involve noisy works such as the hacking of walls or tiles, the renovation contractor is also required to give written notice to the immediate neighbouring units (on the same storey as well as those above and below the unit) at least three days before work commences.

To minimise inconvenience to residents, such noisy works must be completed within three days - these works should be carried out only between 9am and 5pm, and are not allowed on Saturdays, Sundays, public holidays and the eve of major public holidays.

Residents who encounter renovation contractors who do not comply with the requirements can report them to the HDB via our Branch Service Line on 1800-225-5432 or the Essential Maintenance Service Unit after office hours.

The HDB will investigate and take necessary action against the errant renovation contractors.

In our high-rise and high-density society, a certain degree of noise is inevitable in our daily life.

We seek the cooperation of flat owners to abide by the guidelines in carrying out their home renovation, and for their neighbours to bear with the temporary inconvenience. A closer understanding and tolerance of each other will go a long way towards achieving a pleasant living environment.

Michelle Ng Chwee Geok (Ms)

Director (Housing Maintenance)

Housing & Development Board