Remind dog owners that pets should be leashed in parks

I frequent Pasir Ris Park on weekends and, often, dog owners can be seen walking their pets unleashed.

While their dogs may seem harmless to the owners, it is a different story for people who have a fear of dogs.

Safety is always an issue when dogs are not leashed.

The National Parks Board (NParks) has confirmed that for the safety and consideration of all park users, all dogs are required to be leashed at all times in public areas.

NParks has also said that it will be replacing existing signage at parks to remind dog owners to have their pets on leash at all times.

These will be more pictorial prohibitory signs so that the message will be clear.

I have yet to see any new signs.

(cm: I can't seem to find anything online indicating that NParks said they are going to replace existing signs in parks)

NParks has also said that their officers patrol the parks on a regular basis but, to date, I have yet to see their officers in the parks.

I hope more can be done to make the park a safe and friendly place for everyone to enjoy.

Neo Seok Kian (Ms)