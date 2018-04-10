Remind commuters of penalties for fare evasion

Many passengers are not fully aware of the penalties they would face for not tapping their fare cards when they board public buses.

It is not uncommon to see bus drivers reminding passengers who forget to tap their cards, or when their cards are not properly tapped or detected by the machine.

However, this reminder irritates some passengers, who would then snap at the driver.

All public buses should display posters of penalties for fare evasion in two languages, English and Chinese, to avoid any misunderstandings between the bus drivers, bus inspectors on duty and the commuters.

Rachel Tan Wee Cho (Ms)