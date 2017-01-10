Relook unfair policy on renewing COEs

The persistently high prices of Certificates of Entitlement (COEs) have resulted in more motorists keeping their old vehicles instead of replacing them with new ones ("More motorists opting to renew their COEs"; Dec 21, 2016).

However, the policies surrounding the renewal of COEs can be unfair to some motorists.

Motorists who renew their COEs for five years must deregister the vehicle upon the expiry of the new COE. However, those who renew for 10 years are able to renew further.

Cars have no statutory lifespans and could still be good condition after the COE expires. There is no compelling reason to deny holders of five-year COEs from renewing again.

Goh Kian Huat