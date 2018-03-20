Relook schedule if bus captains have to be reckless to meet it

I recently contacted SBS Transit concerning a bus captain whose driving, on service 51, I considered to have been sufficiently reckless to compromise the safety of his passengers.

The response from SBS Transit highlighted the fact that their investigations showed the bus had arrived within the stipulated schedule at the stops on the route.

I would have thought that the primary function of bus captains was to ensure the safety of their passengers.

If the schedule under which the service operates jeopardises that function, then perhaps SBS Transit needs to revise its schedules for that route so that captains are not working under such extreme pressure.

Marc Rochester (Dr)