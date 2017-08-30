Relief to hear India, China have resolved border dispute

As an Asian, it is a great relief to learn that India and China have resolved their border dispute at Doklam (India, China end months-long military face-off in Himalayas; Aug 29).

The leaders of both countries deserve praise for their wisdom in resolving this months-long crisis. Both countries have nuclear weapons, and any full-scale war would result in disaster for the whole world.

Also, both countries are the most populous in the world, with huge potential to be twin engines of economic growth in the world.

If both China and India can work together, they will benefit not only themselves but also Asia and the world.

Sim Lim Onn