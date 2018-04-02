Reinstate transport perk of SIA cabin crew

Published
54 min ago

It has been reported that Singapore Airlines is trying to attract former cabin crew back to work (SIA eases rules to woo former cabin crew; March 4).

Hence, I wonder if it is timely for the airline to stop providing free transport service for its cabin crew (Free transport service to end for SIA cabin crew who work late; March 29).

Stopping the free transport service adds extra inconvenience to crew members, who will have to make their own arrangements for their transport to and from Changi Airport in the wee hours of the morning.

The small increase in transport allowance might not be enough to soothe the unhappiness of some employees, who consider transport as part of the staff welfare benefits.

SIA is facing a crunch in manpower, which has an impact on its ability to provide good quality in-flight service in a competitive market.

It is vital that it reconsiders its decision to take away a simple convenience for its staff.

Chan Chee Beng

