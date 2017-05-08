Reinforce good habit of using signal lights

I notice that Singapore motorists seem to use their signal indicator less and less these days, save when they wish to change lanes. Some would even disagree about using them when changing lanes.

Using your indicator on occasions such as when preparing to make a turn gives other road users advance warning of your intentions.

In some countries such as Australia, police ensure that this is done, and other motorists will honk if you should fail to do so.

We should reinforce such good habits.

Tan Suan Tiu