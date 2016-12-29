Raise support for less popular sports

It was a pleasant surprise to discover that equatorial Singapore has a national ice hockey team ("Hockey boys determined not to skate on thin ice"; Dec 23).

But it was disappointing to read that our athletes need to fund themselves in order to compete.

It may be time to raise the profile of and support for less popular sports.

Perhaps some funding for other sports, like football, can be reduced and the money used for things like sending our ice hockey team to Japan for the Asian Winter Games.

Let us recognise the efforts of our athletes in sports other than football, table tennis and swimming.

Darryl Wang Weicong