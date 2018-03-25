Provide more details on P1 computerised balloting

Introducing computerised balloting for Primary 1 registration will certainly reduce the stress, anxiety and time spent by parents attending the live, manual balloting system (Computerised balloting to ease P1 registration stress; March 21).

However, apart from a statement from the Ministry of Education (MOE) that those who need to ballot "are assured of an equal chance of admission into the school", no other details have been given to assure students and parents of the transparency and fairness of the process.

Should MOE not provide more details on its new computerised balloting system for Primary 1 registration? How does the system work? What are the factors that are taken into account?

The balloting process to fill Primary 1 vacancies should not only be transparent and fair, but must also be seen to be so.

Tan Soon Hock