Private clinics don't belong in polyclinics

My wife and I have been going to polyclinics for a long time for healthcare.

The service and system of queueing and consultation are always improving. Waiting time has been shortened and the flow is smooth.

Polyclinics should be solely for serving Singaporeans, especially seniors and the lower-income group, at highly subsidised charges.

The premises are also subsidised by the Government and taxpayers.

The private sector should not gain from this (Allocate space in polyclinics to private GPs, by Mr Ian Sim Mong Seng; July 14).

There are many shopping malls with vacant spaces. General practitioners can negotiate with these landlords to fill the space.

Jeff Tan Hong Liak