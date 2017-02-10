Perfectly good senior concession card replaced with faulty one

When I activated my PAssion Silver Concession Card at the TransitLink Office in Toa Payoh last month, I was assured that I could start using it from Feb 1.

However, come Feb 1, the card did not work.

I took it to the TransitLink office four times that day, but each time, the counter staff said there was nothing wrong with the card and directed me to the Ang Mo Kio office.

Every time I made a trip, I had to take a bus and had to pay cash, as the drivers demanded that I pay for my journey even though I explained that the card was not working.

The old senior concession card had worked well. Why introduce a new card that inconveniences seniors and wastes their time?

Sivarajah Nathan