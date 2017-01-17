Patient safety top priority at polyclinic

We thank Mr Long Denghan for his letter ("Have better processes for baby blood test and checkup in polyclinics"; Forum Online, Jan 9).

We assure Mr Long that patient safety is our top priority. We adopt stringent infection control and safety standards, including conducting procedures in a cubicle, adopting proper hand hygiene practices, utilising single-use consumables and the careful aseptic cleaning of the patient's skin before the procedure.

Patients with suspected infectious diseases are diverted to the isolation rooms, located away from the general patient population.

We would also like to clarify that the prescription of lactulose was safe and appropriate for Mr Long's child.

However, our doctor subsequently decided he would observe the child's bowel movements for a few more days, which is why he withdrew the prescription.

We have since contacted Mr Long and we are glad to hear that his child's bowel movements have since returned to normal.

Richard Hui Jor Yeong (Dr)

Family Physician, Associate Consultant

Head, Choa Chu Kang Polyclinic