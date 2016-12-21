Parking coupon exchange after work hours still a hassle

The joint letter from the Housing Board and the Urban Redevelopment Authority did not address all the points raised by the readers ("Adequate supply of new parking coupons"; Dec 17).

The issue goes beyond just making available an adequate number of new coupons.

For those who are able to make the coupon exchange only after work, this has posed a challenge, as the new coupons are often already out of stock by that time.

I have not been able to exchange my old coupons for new ones since the beginning of the exercise.

The authorities should provide the pro-rated option as outlined by Mr Joe Chua Cheok Kwang ("Allow pro-rated use of old parking coupons"; Dec 12).

This would eliminate the need for all the inconvenience and, at the same time, support the recycling culture that the country embraces.

It also requires no additional effort nor any process change.

The agencies involved need to give an answer that addresses this question.

Roland Chong Kwong Min