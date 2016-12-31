Organise more cultural events to promote multiracialism

Speaker of Parliament Halimah Yacob encouraged Singaporeans to "consciously create" opportunities for community bonding, as building strong community ties is important to guard against terror threats ("Build community ties to guard against terror: Halimah"; Dec 25).

Community events such as the Toys Carnival @ Marsiling, in which families of all races take part, are not just about fun. These events allow residents to better appreciate and understand one another.

We should also look into organising more cultural trips, events and shows to promote multiracialism.

More can still be done in terms of better understanding the different races in Singapore.

Leonard Poh