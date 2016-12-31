Ongoing work to improve boarding process at Changi Airport

We thank Mr Quek Yam Kiah for his feedback ("Improve boarding process at Changi Airport"; Forum Online, Dec 26).

Changi Airport Group (CAG) looks at ways to improve boarding processes at Changi Airport on an ongoing basis.

For instance, at common gate hold rooms shared by a few flights, visual displays such as LED signs and screens reflecting boarding instructions are used to reinforce the audio announcements.

To better serve our international passengers, we also work with selected airlines and ground handlers to broadcast boarding announcements in other languages for selected flights, especially those with a large proportion of foreign passengers.

We will continue to work on improving our passengers' boarding experience.

Albert Lim

Senior Vice-President (Passenger Experience)

Airport Operations Management

Changi Airport Group