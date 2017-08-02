Old arguments about spectator sports no longer true

Futsal will never attain the glamour and attraction of football at the global level - that is very clear (Futsal can never replace football, by Mr George Pasqual; Forum Online, July 30).

However, neither is it exactly like the world's most beautiful game.

In our local context, I will not be in the least surprised if a well-organised nationwide futsal tournament can garner as large a crowd - if not more - than a typical S-League match.

Futsal is more suited for development and proliferation on our land-constrained island than football, including for grassroots and socio-community purposes.

The careers of futsal players also ought to be much longer, considering its shorter playing duration on a much smaller pitch in a temperature-controlled environment.

This would inevitably mean a bigger talent pool to draw from, including former national footballers in their 40s and 50s, so long as they stay fit and hungry for success.

The argument that futsal can never draw thousands of supporters compared to football was once said of swimming as well.

But look at what Joseph Schooling's historic performance at last year's Rio Olympics has done for the sport's stature as well as for national solidarity in its immediate aftermath.

In this digital age where events can be viewed anytime and anywhere, it is rather old-fashioned to think that support can only be rendered at a stadium or at home.

Consistent success is a key ingredient for the allure of any endeavour, including sports, as the contrasting fortunes of local swimming and football show.

If a modicum of this is what the Football Association of Singapore hopes to achieve at regional level, then I don't think there is any harm to calculate whether it is futsal or football which enjoys the shorter odds.

Toh Cheng Seong