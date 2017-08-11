Not signalling when driving is a safety concern

I could not agree more with Mr Kevin Chua Hock Meng (Fewer drivers using signal lights; Forum Online, Aug 1). The chief concern is safety.

With the faster speeds and higher power of today's cars, compared with vehicles 20 years ago, it is imperative that drivers know when another driver is about to change lanes.

A driver may not notice another car in his blind spot - it is an accident waiting to happen. With the signal light on, the driver in the blind spot can take evasive action or even sound the horn to prevent an accident.

At the same time, drivers who notice another driver signalling to change lanes should be gracious to allow them pass.

Signalling is a form of defensive driving and a question of self-discipline.

Chan Kok Wee