Not all major cities embrace going cashless

I am one of those who question the necessity of going cashless when our existing modes of payment are doing fine (Can Singapore catch up in race to go cashless?; Aug 24).

Why should we follow countries like China or India, when major cities like Tokyo, London and Paris still accept cash?

We should be proud of the fact that our citizens place great trust in the integrity of our Government and our currency. We do not have to worry about counterfeit notes here, whereas counterfeit money is reported to be a concern that drove China's cashless revolution.

I do not dispute the fact that going cashless has its advantages. However, I question the urgency of doing so.

Cashless transactions should be offered as an option, but should not be the only means of payment.

Seah Yam Meng