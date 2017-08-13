No-pay leave could hurt staff struggling to make ends meet

Although no-pay leave will certainly benefit the employer, it may not benefit all employees (Benefits of no-pay leave during temporary business slowdown, by Mr Joachim Sim Khim Huang; Aug 10).

For lower-paid staff, it may even cause hardships, as they may not be able to afford not to receive any pay during that period.

Pursuing leisure activities and learning may be far from their minds if they are struggling daily to make ends meet.

If no-pay leave is to be taken, it should target the senior staff with high salaries, and those who can afford it.

This approach would then demonstrate how caring the company is.

Michael Goh Keng Guan