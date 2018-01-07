No help from HDB on termites in BTO flat

It has been less than three years since I received the keys to my HDB Build-to-Order (BTO) studio flat.

I noticed signs that the timber kitchen cabinets, which were installed by the HDB contractors, had been infested by termites, as evidenced by the very large amount of damaged wood and droppings everywhere around and within my kitchen.

Pest control agents from Rentokil provided immediate treatment and followed with a report on the spot to confirm that it was termites.

I contacted the HDB immediately and provided pictorial evidence, including the full report from Rentokil, as requested by the branch officers, to confirm that the cabinet was damaged and a replacement was recommended.

As these termites will continue to burrow and populate within the timber, and on the basis of the strong recommendation of Rentokil, I then requested urgent help from the HDB to compensate me for the expenses already incurred and for the replacement of the damaged cabinet.

This, however, has not been done.

I was told that termite infestation is not the responsibility of the HDB, even though it had built the unit and sold it to me.

Despite several e-mail correspondences on the matter and a visit to the branch office at Tampines Hub, it has been an uphill task trying to speak to someone about it.

What recourse does a pioneer citizen like myself have in a situation like this?

Peter Khaw Siang Hin