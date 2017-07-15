New programme eases re-entry for PMETs into job market

The Returners Programme initiated by the National Trades Union Congress (NTUC) for professionals, managers, executives and technicians (PMETs) heading back to work is commendable and timely, especially with the present job crunch in the economy ('Returnships' for PMETs heading back to work; July 14).

The programme will not only enable parents to re-enter the corporate world when their children are older, but also encourage them to learn new skills for the jobs they are interested in.

For the Returners Programme to be successful, it is important for both PMETs and potential employers to first understand each other's perspectives and how this programme is mutually beneficial.

This will avoid the mismatch between jobs and skills.

Hence, companies would do well to offer paid job trials or part-time work to prospective employees to assess their suitability for positions of a permanent nature.

It is a win-win situation for both parties if such an initiative is properly carried out.

Jeffrey Law Lee Beng