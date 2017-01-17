New operator running the premium bus route

We thank Mr Vincent Ong Kok Lam for his letter ("Why change an efficient bus service?"; Forum Online, Jan 9).

Unlike Public Bus Services, Premium Bus Services (PBS) are niche services which are run by private bus operators.

They, not the Land Transport Authority (LTA), plan the services' route and decide on the fares to be charged, based on market and commercial considerations.

For PBS 585, LTA spent a few months seeking the interest of other private bus operators to take over the service after SBS Transit indicated its intention to withdraw it.

Only Commute Solutions Group applied, and LTA gave its approval to operate the service from Jan 3.

Helen Lim (Ms)

Group Director

Corporate Communications Group

Land Transport Authority