New MRT station needed

The stretch between Choa Chu Kang and Bukit Gombak, a distance of about 4km, coud do with another MRT station. It would cater to the expanding Keat Hong housing estate, Bukit Batok West town and upcoming Tengah Town.

This station should be an interchange for the Jurong Region Line linking to the Downtown Line station nearby.

It would provide more options for commuters and ease congestion on the East-West Line in the coming decade.

The Ministry of Transport has cited insufficient ridership as the reason for not having a station there.

But it takes more than five years to plan the MRT station, by which time the population would have grown enough to provide sufficient ridership.

Buona Vista MRT station is right in the heart of a HDB estate which is being demolished. The population around this station is obviously not sufficient. However it has become a major interchange for the East-West Line and Circle Line.

Alfred Yeo Chi Jin