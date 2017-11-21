Needless last-minute burst of paper mail before paperless move

In this recent week, the CPF Board mailed a letter to members like me, informing me of their move to go paperless in the issuing of CPF statements.

Their rationale: to save the environment.

The fact they are informing us of this move to go paperless through a paper letter is ironic. They have already announced their move to go paperless, so why send paper letters again to inform members, which is going against the spirit of a paperless move.

The letter states: ... "you will join more than 1.2 million CPF members to save the environment by receiving your yearly eStatements in place of paper statements".

This means that more than 1.2 million pieces of paper were wasted, just to address members on this move.

They could have chosen a better approach. This is a poor way to start its plans to go paperless.

Sean Lim Wei Xin