Need to take firm stand against e-bike riders

My condolences to the family of Mr Song Chee Keong, the latest victim of an e-bike incident (Suspect nabbed for e-bike hit-and-run that killed man, 78; Aug 23).
The authorities need to take decisive action on the use of electric bicycles and scooters on walkways (except for those used by person with mobility difficulties).
I recently took a stroll at the Jurong Park connector and was appalled by the frequency and speed at which these e-bikes were zooming past.
One of the riders sounded his bell persistently as he weaved around joggers, seniors and children who jumped clear of his path.
Get The Straits Times
newsletters in your inbox
Merely regulating e-bikes is insufficient as it seems we are unable to effectively enforce the regulations .
Give us back a safe place to exercise and relax after a day at work.
Lee Ju Guang