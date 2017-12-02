Need to check mess at Merlion Park

Published
20 min ago

Many tourists throng the Merlion Park near the One Fullerton hotel daily, anxious to see the sights and take photographs.

But there are many cyclists and e-scooter users who frequent that area too. Some even travel at high speeds among the tourists.

The availability of an e-scooter rental kiosk nearby further fuels the proliferation of the devices.

What happens if a tourist gets hit?

Also, there are many unlicensed foreign tour guides there.

They simply hire two or three minivans to ferry their customers around and act as a tour guide, depriving the licensed tour guides of their livelihood.

The authorities should look into the situation there.

Adam Adnan

