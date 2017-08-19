Mounting evidence of harm of alternative medicine

I am terribly disturbed by Mr Sebastian Liew's suggestion that complementary and alternative medicine (CAM) is beneficial, despite mounting evidence that it is not only ineffective, but also harmful (Alternative medicine has its own benefits; Forum Online, Aug 16).

To make a claim that studies are biased because they can be funded by parties with vested interests, without providing specifics, is akin to making an accusation without justification.

If Mr Liew has a genuine concern, he should point out why he thinks the principal investigators are vested and not cast aspersions casually.

More importantly, it is curious to know what kind of evidence Mr Liew requires before he is convinced that CAM has a high potential for harm?

Li Ruijie