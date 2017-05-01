More users, so libraries need more seats

One reason for the "choping" of seats at libraries is the shortage of such seats, especially during examination periods (Everyone has part to play in making the library pleasant, by the National Library Board; April 29).

The library is an excellent place for students, working adults and the elderly to read or study in air-conditioned comfort.

As the National Library Board improves and expands its collection of books, more people will visit its libraries, thereby competing with the student population for seats and tables.

The libraries should have more chairs and tables at the ready, so they can be used during peak periods.

Gan Kok Tiong