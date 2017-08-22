More train-arrival display panels needed

During the recent train disruptions along the North-South and East-West MRT lines, the single set of display panels showing arrival information for each train platform in stations along the East-West and North-South lines proved insufficient.

Additional information panels should be added, like those at the stations along the other train lines.

This will alleviate the crowding that always takes place near the display panel.

In the event of train disruptions and delays or other emergencies, announcements made over the speakers may be unclear, so additional panels will provide another avenue for commuters to receive information, aiding crowd management too.

Tan Khee Shian