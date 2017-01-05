More senior-friendly SGH shuttle buses on the way

We thank Mr Loong Chik Tong for his feedback ("Make it more convenient for seniors to take SGH shuttle bus"; Jan 3).

As we continue to look at ways to improve our services, we are mindful that the profile of patients visiting Singapore General Hospital (SGH) is getting older.

For the safety and accessibility of our elderly and disabled visitors, we have introduced wheelchair-friendly buses to ply SGH Campus.

There are plans to bring in low-floor buses as suggested by Mr Loong but this will take time as modifications to the buses are necessary to meet the safety requirements within the campus.

We seek the public's patience and understanding as we continue to enhance our services and transform our facilities for better experience.

Peter Tay

Deputy Director

Operations Support

Singapore General Hospital