More publicity for little red dot's big achievements

With Singapore being comfortably near the top in areas of trading, finance and governance, among others, Singaporeans have every reason to be proud of our country.

But how many Singaporeans are aware of these achievements? Why do we know of them only through articles like Professor Tommy Koh's (Is Singapore a small country?; Aug 5)?

These achievements should be feted and made known to the public as they happen, giving enough details on who determined them, the Singaporeans behind them, the importance of the indexes and how they matter locally and internationally.

Ministries should encourage the respective sectors to prominently project such achievements in commercials, the media, and global communications with their customers, vendors, partners and other stakeholders.

We should take every opportunity to project our image and make continuous efforts to sustain the achievements.

Every success, no matter how big or small, deserves a good celebration and honour. More so if it is a global ranking that places our little red dot among much bigger players.

Ramamurthy Mahesh Kumar