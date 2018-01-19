More information on 'kidnap' suspect would've been reassuring

The recent reports on alleged attempted abductions targeting female students are of concern to many people, in particular, parents.

I was a bit surprised to read that the police have determined that the male driver had no ill intent.

It would have been more reassuring had more of the investigation information been released by the police.

I am sure many would have liked to know the thoroughness with which the investigation was carried out, especially on the background of the suspect.

Were checks carried out on the suspect's mobile phone, his messages, e-mail and other communication devices?

While I have complete faith in the police, releasing more information on the matter would have given the public a greater sense of security.

Lim Chee Khiam