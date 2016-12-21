Many lessons from cleaning classrooms

Involving students in cleaning activities in school is a practical proposal that will help to inculcate the positive habit in them from a young age ("Compulsory cleaning in schools a good move" by Mr Sim Eng Cheong; Dec 15).

By doing so, the clean surroundings will result in a more conducive environment for learning.

If each student chips in and does his bit by picking up after himself, the cleaning up crews should be able to cope.

We need to build a future generation that will take cleanliness as a collective duty.

Students should be encouraged to be civic-minded and not litter outside school as well. Teachers should also work the importance of cleanliness into lessons.

The authorities need to hold regular campaigns while schools can motivate students by holding "best classroom" competitions.

Syed Alwi Altahir