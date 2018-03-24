Many benefits to pharmacists dispensing medicine

Some medical issues do not necessitate a consult with the doctor for medication (Better if pharmacists dispense medicines instead of doctors, by Mr Jeremy Chan Lin En; March 22).

I have faith in our pharmacists' competency in dispensing medicines because of their vast experience and knowledge acquired through interactions with patients and customers of diverse medical backgrounds.

They have more time to answer questions, check for suitability and suggest adjustments to be made.

There were occasions when I just consulted the familiar pharmacist concerning medication for cold, flu, dry eyes, headache and gastritis.

There is no need to see the doctor, who will more or less prescribe similar medicines, not to mention the waiting time and consultation fee.

A responsible pharmacist would advise customers to consult the doctor when in doubt, especially in more complicated medical cases.

Jeffrey Law Lee Beng