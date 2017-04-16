Mandai Columbarium needs more linkways

Mandai Columbarium has expanded over the years. Many families have ashes of deceased relatives interred in different blocks of the vast complex.

There is a need to improve the infrastructure to link the various blocks and provide easier access for those with physical mobility issues.

The various blocks ought to be linked by covered walkways, preferably above the road level.

Block B (Begonia) could be linked directly to Block D (Daffodil) on the second floor.

Block C (Camellia) could be linked on the second floor to Block I (Ivy).

As the whole complex sits on undulating ground, sheltered ramps could be built and more lifts should be added.

Steve Goh Han Choon