Making a killing under the Home Improvement Programme

The Housing Board's Home Improvement Programme (HIP) is a good scheme to improve the internal conditions of old flats, especially the toilets, which are prone to water seepage.

Other areas of improvement include changing the rubbish chute opener, main door and gate.

However, some residents take the opportunity to sell their upgraded flats before being billed for the HIP. In such cases, the new owners end up footing the bill.

It looks like the owners who sell such flats make a windfall from selling their upgraded flats at a higher price without having to pay for the HIP.

Gan Kok Tiong