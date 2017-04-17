Make space for unobstructed views of mural

The Singapore Hokkien Huay Kuan should be commended for commissioning the creation of a mural display on the back wall of the Thian Hock Keng temple depicting the lives of early immigrants.

The mural has attracted considerable public attention and interest. The clan association has set a fine example of contributing to the promotion of art and a greater awareness of our rich cultural heritage.

The only pity is that on weekdays, the viewing of the mural is obstructed by motor vehicles parked in front of it.

Would the Urban Redevelopment Authority, which controls the car parking spaces, consider sacrificing the few spaces concerned and putting up a suitable barricade in front of the mural to facilitate unobstructed viewing by the public?

Hwang Soo Jin