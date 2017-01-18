Make it clear who gets priority to use lifts

Ms Estella Young makes a good point ("Ensure lifts are available to those who need them" Jan 16).

The public should be educated to see that priority for use of the lift should go to the disabled, parents with children in prams, pregnant women, the elderly and people with heavy loads. These groups of people are the ones who really need to use the lift.

It would be better if there is clear signage to show this kind of priority. Taiwan is very successful in this respect.

Able-bodied people should be persuaded to use escalators, if they are available, and keep the lifts for those who fall in the groups mentioned above.

Lets make Singapore a more gracious society.

Jason Tan Tien Eng