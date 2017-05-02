Lightning protection - better to play it safe

Singapore is located near the equator and has one of the highest number of lightning strikes in the world.

The many reports of people getting struck while playing football, golf or when taking shelter under tall trees are frequent reminders of this strike rate.

I understand the concept of "equipotential bonding", in which metal parts on the roof are earthed if they are connected to the ground (Lightning protection or hazard?; April 24). But isn't it better to be safe when it comes to lightning?

Although the metal railing is earthed, can anyone guarantee the person holding on to the railing that it is 100 per cent safe when lightning strikes?

What happens if the earthing is not properly secured due to years of corrosion?

It would be better if the metal could also be fully insulated in a way that there is no direct contact between it and a person.

Any improvement to potentially minimise the risk of a lightning strike should be taken seriously. When it comes to lightning, we should not be taking chances.

Penthouses are the most expensive apartments in a development. Increasingly, the owners are given access to rooftop terraces.

It will be fairer if the additional lightning risk is made known to the potential buyers of these units.

Hopefully, the authority can enforce this as a law. Buyers need to know what are they buying and the additional risk involved.

Jeremy Au